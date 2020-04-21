The Madison County Chamber of Commerce announced a plan this week to “Support the Class of 2020.” Here is the Chamber’s press release on the effort:
The Chamber’s Board of Directors and the Chamber’s Workforce Development and Education Committee have teamed up with Madison County High School to celebrate the Class of 2020 in a special way.
We are asking businesses, organizations, and individuals to consider showing their support for the Class of 2020 by purchasing a sign to feature at a location of their choosing. The sign will congratulate the Class of 2020 and feature one student's name per sign. We hope that displaying the signs in front of Madison County businesses will visually demonstrate the connection between the business community and the school system.
The adoption fee will cover the cost of the sign. Any remaining funds will be contributed toward scholarships for MCHS seniors. Sign sponsors will be recognized as scholarship fund contributors. We encourage all sponsors to gift the signs to the students after graduation.
Important Details:
•We want you to know that each senior will be recognized no matter what! The Chamber will order a sign for each senior and post any unsold signs in a public place so that everyone is recognized.
•The signs are $20.00 each.
•The sign dimensions are 18x12.
•The sign can be featured in a window or on a wire stand.
•One student's name will be featured per sign. No duplicates will be printed.
•The order form is due by May 1st. We encourage you to complete this form as soon as possible to reserve your sign, as all signs could be placed with a sponsor on or before May 1st. We cannot guarantee that signs will still be available on May 1st.
•Payment is due to the Madison County Chamber of Commerce by May 1st.
•Please make checks payable to the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and mail them to:
Madison County Chamber of Commerce
P.O. Box 381
Danielsville, GA 30633
•Stay tuned for the sign pick-up date/location.
Please contact Anna Strickland at astrickland@madisoncountyga.org to receive the order form.
