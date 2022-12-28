Elizabeth Chandler of Danielsville was named to the Dean’s List at Berry College for the fall 2022 semester.
The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
