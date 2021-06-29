The City of Hull will hold its first “Educational Enrichment Fair” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 10 at the pavilion of Hull Baptist Church at the downtown square.
There will be games, water splash, a storyteller, STEAM activities, food, ice cream, a school supply give-away and more.
Students in the City of Hull are encouraged to attend. The event is sponsored by Mayor Paul Walton, Hull council members, the Danielsville Library, Lil’ Ice Cream Dude, the WIZ Academy, the Hull Fire Department, Angie’s Place and Chevron.
