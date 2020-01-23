Clark, Cuneo recognized at Ga. College Jan 23, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jasia Clark, Hull, was named to the President’s List for the fall semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville. Abigail Cuneo, Hull, was named to the Dean's List. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Madison County × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Madison News Clark, Cuneo recognized at Ga. College Elections office to offer demonstrations on new machines SMITH: John and Kay Parker Madison Co. Library announces news, events Pilot Club of Madison County to host 'Princess and Pirate Party' Jan. 25 Church News — 1-23-20 New election equipment set to arrive Feb. 3 BOE hears presentation on the upcoming Census Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesAlleged drug dealer arrested, found with multiple drugs in vehicleMan arrested after firing on trooperDanielsville woman charged with batteryDanielsville OKs rate hikesCounty leaders discuss the issue of the IDA-owned Seagraves Lake Dam with the publicMCHS alumnus and teacher spotlight: Gabe Doster, Michael PerdueCrawford man charged with pedestrian under the influenceGRP cited for 'fugitive emissions' violationFormer judge emphasizes unity at MLK celebrationKnight begins new role with county extension office Images CommentedLETTER: Madison County now a site of environmental injustice (2)LETTER: A look at ‘The Beast’ (2)LETTER: Why should we suffer for others' riches? (1)POWELL: An update from week 2 of the legislative session (1)LETTER: Leaders should have listened to the citizens (1)LETTER: An open letter to John Scarborough (1)GRP, budget cuts and medical marijuana topics on the table at annual ‘Eggs and Issues’ (1)LETTER: We have entered the era of fox and chickens regulation (1)County commissioners to meet Jan. 6 (1)County receives GRP tax check (1) Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates MadisonJournalTODAY Would you like to receive our MadisonJournalTODAY news updates? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
