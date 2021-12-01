McKenna Coile of Danielsville is a member of the Honors Program at the University of North Georgia.
The Honors Program on UNG's Dahlonega Campus began in 1995. The program began on the Gainesville Campus in 1998, with Honors courses in English dating back to 1985. The Honors Program students make up less than two percent of the nearly 20,000 student population.
