Twelve University of North Georgia (UNG) undergraduate students are participating in the Faculty Undergraduate Summer Engagement (FUSE) program, which provides the seven groups with research grants and programming focused on academic professionalization. A 13th student funded by an external grant is also participating in the FUSE summer workshops. The two-month program covers several disciplines, including biology and English.
“FUSE showcases UNG’s most exciting, collaborative research from across the disciplines,” Dr. Anastasia Lin, assistant vice president of Academic Affairs and director of the Center for Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities, said. “Watching these student-faculty teams wrestle with hard questions, develop solutions and share them with the wider group is truly a treat.”
