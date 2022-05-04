Taylor Coile of Comer and Morgan Williams of Colbert recently participated in the fourth-annual Piedmont Symposium.
The event showcased the undergraduate research and creative inquiry projects of 389 students on April 6. Their findings were presented across the Demorest and Athens campuses through oral and poster presentations.
"Piedmont Symposium is an exciting day when the entire university comes together to celebrate the work of our students," said President James F. Mellichamp.
There were 121 oral presentations and 72 posters across the Demorest campus. In the Swanson computer lab, students shared games and "The Making of a Web-Based Chatbot." In the Commons gym, students explained their research with posters on topics like "The Pandemic and the Memories of People," and "Voter Perception of Politicians: Impact of Party Affiliation."
There was also an EcoConference in Stewart Hall where students could explore environmental justice career paths and learn how to set themselves apart for entry-level professional positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.