Brenda Chandler’s art students make butterflies. They make mazes, and they make four-leaf clovers. This art hangs on the wall at Colbert Elementary School, reminding her students that they are all artists.
Kindergarteners work on cutting skills while first graders explore perspective, using mountains. Second graders focus on the importance of background, while third and fourth graders work on color creating butterflies. In the fifth grade, students learn that art is integrated with math and science by building frisbees that fly through the air.
These Colbert Cougars are all artists but this year, Abigail Bird, a second grader, showed exemplary talent with her Bus Safety Poster, winning the K-2 division for the county, the district and heading on to the state competition.
This year’s contest theme is “One Bus, One Driver Equals a Big Impact on Education.” The primary media for the contest are colored pencils and poster board, but using those simple tools, Bird conveyed the theme and the importance of the school bus driver in education.
“All of Abigail’s work is special because of the detail she uses,” said Chandler.
In her winning poster, Bird made the bus driver larger. She included specific and creative wheels on the bus, a bird’s nest in a tree, headlights on the bus among other details conveying the importance of a bus driver in an everyday setting.
