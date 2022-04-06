Colbert Elementary School is sending its students on a “trip around the world.”
To celebrate Multicultural Diversity Week, the teachers, led by Barbara Adair and Rose Stovall developed an interdisciplinary week-long lesson introducing its students to different cultures. Basing the classroom journey on a book, “A Ticket Around the World,” students visited a different country each day, exploring the differences in cultures through a Canvas Course, or digital assignments, developed by Stovall and foods from different cultures in the cafeteria. In each classroom, students used their technology skills to do assignments based on various customs and ethnicities, they ate foods from those societies for lunch, and on Thursday enjoyed games from each country in the gym during specials.
On Monday students visited India and France. In the classroom, they explored differences in those cultures and, in the cafeteria, tasted Hairicot Verde and Carot, or green beans and carrots with Indian butter chicken and Basmati rice. On Tuesday, students took off to Morocco, Jordan, and Greece where they learned about variations in the culture of those countries and those of their own. At lunch, they ate Tagine chicken roasted Greek style on Pita bread with chickpea salad. Adair, the school system nutrition director, said that even though she couldn’t roast over the pot just like in Greece, the students got the flavor from the spices used in the preparation. She added that most cultures use a great deal of rice, different types of beans, and spices original to their countries. “The closer to the origin of a spice, the more it is used in the food,” she explained.
Journeying to China and Botswana on Wednesday, the student travelers had orange chicken, rice, and Asian vegetables for lunch after learning about African music, history and beliefs in those countries. On Thursday heading out for the Philippines and Costa Rico, Colbert Cougars learned about volcanoes and earthquakes in the classroom and sampled Adobo chicken, Philippine style with plantains and black beans for lunch. Thursday, in the gym, students passed through different centers to learn how to play games from other cultures. For example, young musicians enjoyed playing the bongos common to Botswana culture, and saw a volcano explode in Costa Rico. In the Greece center, they experienced Olympic games, and wrote their names in Arabic in the Moroccan center. The dragon puppets from China were a favorite, and Koala crafts in Australia were new to them. Not new to American children but typical in Brazil, Cougars enjoyed a game of soccer.
Finally, on Friday, they returned home to Colbert Elementary School to learn about the similarities in the United States, Canada and Australia, all colonies of England at one time. The world travelers felt at home eating tacos and pizza for lunch but loved experiencing the foods of other lands. If the old adage, “It takes a village to raise a child,” is true, then it must also be true that it takes a world and a multitude of cultures to understand each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.