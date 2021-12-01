Teachers at Colbert Elementary School have found a way to help the little cougars learn about behavior and history while having fun at the same time.
During the week before Thanksgiving, students who had earned the required behavior points had a Thanksgiving feast one day and attended a Cougar Carnival the next. At the kindergarten Thanksgiving feast, the kids wore head dresses that they had made themselves (with help from the teachers depending on the kid’s ability). Little Pilgrims and Indians sat together and feasted on plates of meat, cheese, fruit, and muffins, learning about the meaning of Thanksgiving.
The next day, they attended the Cougar Carnival that was set up in four stations. One station was “The Cougar Cinema.” In the data room, kids watched a movie while feasting on popcorn. If they had earned extra “Good Behavior Points,” they could buy extra treats or temporary tattoos. A second center was in the library where they did a “Treat Walk” patterned after the traditional cake walk. The photo booth was there for them as well as a karaoke station. The gym center was full of exercising games such as “turkey tag,” “candy corn toss,” “turkey race,” and “pick the pumpkin.” Thanks to good weather, the fourth station was outdoors where the kids played “giant jenga,” “tunnel golf,” “giant connect 4,” and “pumpkin toss.”
Tickets were available only to kids with enough good behavior points.
