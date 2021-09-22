Rose Stovall, the ESOL teacher at Colbert Elementary School, knows that the best way to learn is to teach others, so she is making the most out of National Hispanic Heritage Month in September by turning her students into teachers.
Each morning, a student from Hispanic heritage takes the telephone/microphone and becomes the educator for their schoolmates by teaching a different Spanish word or phrase. Fourth and fifth grade ESOL (English to Speakers of Other Languages) students coming from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala come together in their ESOL classroom to learn to communicate in English where Ms. Stovall and Mr. Leonard Deal, Para-pro and interpreter, use a variety of methods to enhance their students’ English language development. The classroom is filled with objects labeled with its English word, and the welcome sign on the door is in Spanish to make the students feel more comfortable.
On September 15, Marlon Antunez-Vaca kicked off the project by teaching the Cougars the word “Hola.” But the “Word of the Day” is only one part of the Hispanic Appreciation Month’s project. In addition to the 7:55 a.m. announcements, CES students will experience a real Fiesta Oct. 7. Probably in the gym, but perhaps in the outside open air, the fiesta will have dancing, Hispanic food tasting, and art — all designed to have ESOL students teach others about their heritage. Ms. Stovall has also developed a mini-lesson she calls “Guess My Food,” which she will teach to the student body via the Cougar Chronicles video, allowing her to step into each classroom virtually.
Colbert Cougars from Sept. 15-Oct. 15 will learn more than the 18 words and phrases they hear on the announcements each morning. They will learn to appreciate and learn from their friends who come from different cultures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.