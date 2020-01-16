Colt Doster named to Berry College Dean's List Jan 16, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Colt Doster, Colbert, was named to the fall 2019 Dean's List at Berry College. The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Madison County × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Madison News Foundation for Agriculture offers $65,000 in scholarships ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ ends Jan. 18 Spring sports registration offered online MLK celebration set for Jan. 20 County leaders discuss the issue of the IDA-owned Seagraves Lake Dam with the public GRP cited for 'fugitive emissions' violation Danielsville OKs rate hikes Knight begins new role with county extension office Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesTwo arrested for home invasionHull man sentenced to jail time for drug traffickingGRP, budget cuts and medical marijuana topics on the table at annual ‘Eggs and Issues’2020 full of election-year activityAzevedo to seek House District 33 seatLETTER: A look at ‘The Beast’Tax break for seniors? Voters to decideStrickland announces candidacy for House District 33 seatClean Power Coalition to meet Jan. 16LETTER: Why should we suffer for others' riches? Images CommentedCitizens ask BOC for help on power plant (2)LETTER: Madison Co. mortgaged future on sales pitch (2)LETTER: Madison County now a site of environmental injustice (2)RICO case alleges owners misrepresented power plants to investors (2)LETTER: A look at ‘The Beast’ (2)LETTER: Why should we suffer for others' riches? (1)BRIDGES: The dog and pony show of the impeachment hearings (1)LETTER: Leaders should have listened to the citizens (1)GRP, budget cuts and medical marijuana topics on the table at annual ‘Eggs and Issues’ (1)GRP: tax payment on the way (1) Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates MadisonJournalTODAY Would you like to receive our MadisonJournalTODAY news updates? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
