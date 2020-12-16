Comer Elementary School held a canned/boxed food drive before Thanksgiving.
The fundraiser, organized by counselor Tracy Hebenton, had students bring in a donation of $1 or more in exchange for getting to wear pajamas to school. And the homeroom that raised the most money received a popcorn party.
The original goal was to raise at least $500 for the Madison County Food Bank, but the students met that goal in just a few days.
“The competition for the popcorn party got so competitive that we had students cleaning out their piggy banks at home,” said Comer principal Amanda Sailors. “We agreed that any homeroom that raised over $100 would get a popcorn party.”
The school had 11 homerooms with over $100 raised and two fifth grade homerooms with over $200.
“In the end, we rewarded the entire school with popcorn and those two fifth grade homerooms will also receive donuts this week,” said Sailors. “It was amazing to see the kids get so excited about giving to others! Since we couldn't do the presentation at the school in an assembly, we videoed the presentation at the food bank and also videoed a ‘tour’ of the food bank to share with them in our virtual assembly this week.”
