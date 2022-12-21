Two Georgia public schools – Comer Elementary School in Madison County and Model Elementary School in Floyd County – have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools.

This is a national honor awarded by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NAESPA) to two of the highest-performing Title I schools in every state; in Georgia, the top 5% based on a combined ELA and Math Achievement Rate score from FY2021 CCRPI Content Mastery Data. These two schools will also be recognized at NAESPA's 2023 National ESEA Conference in February.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.