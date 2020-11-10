Madison County FFA member Cory Yarbrough was named the national champion in the diversified livestock production proficiency area live via Zoom during the Virtual National FFA Convention in October.
His project includes managing his family’s cattle herd, raising market hogs for his uncle and working as a research assistant at the University of Georgia Poultry Science Department. He began managing the 75-head cattle operation as a seventh-grader.
Over time, he increased the herd to 275-head of breeding stock, heifers, and calves, as well as established an identification system and means to maintain records. He began raising the hogs in 2016.
As a paid poultry research assistant, he maintains the nutritional needs of broiler breeders whole also charged with waste management, semen collection and processing, and artificially inseminating hens. Bekaert Corporation and Tractor Supply Company sponsor this proficiency.
