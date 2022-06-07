Devon Alan Croya of Comer graduated with an Associate in Science degree from Spartanburg Methodist College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Commencement exercises were held Saturday, May 7 at the Spartanburg High School.
Latest Madison News
- Croya graduates from Spartanburg Methodist
- McGinnis, Lampe to speak at Republican meeting
- Comp plan workshop set for June 14
- Church News — 6-9-22
- Runoffs set for June 21
- Water supply: IDA ponders how to improve it
- Goodbye to MCHS:Class of 2022 walks the stage, gets diploma, starts new chapter in life
- LETTER: Thank you voters for supporting Madison County’s youth
Most Popular
Articles
- Motorcyclist killed in wreck; man charged with homicide, DUI
- Man faces multiple charges after chase
- Employee suffers chemical burn at convenience store
- Water supply: IDA ponders how to improve it
- Hull man charged with theft at his place of employment
- Making a difference: Mentors see their mentees graduate
- Goodbye to MCHS:Class of 2022 walks the stage, gets diploma, starts new chapter in life
- LETTER: Thank you voters for supporting Madison County’s youth
- GRP water discharge permit OK’d by state
- Athens man arrested after fleeing officer, wrecking
Images
Commented
- Elections: House District 33 — Dylan Purcell (R) (1)
- Hull man charged with theft at his place of employment (1)
- Motorcyclist killed in wreck; man charged with homicide, DUI (1)
- MITCHAM: The housing crisis — part two (1)
- LETTER: Thanks to Powell, Franklin and Madison County BOCs for standing with your citizens (1)
- LETTER: Why are primary elections important? (1)
- GRP water discharge permit OK’d by state (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.