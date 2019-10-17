LeAnna B. Cuevas, Hull, was recently awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Cuevas is one of 200 recipients to receive the award.
Love of Learning Awards are designed to help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members including graduate or professional studies, doctoral dissertations, continuing education, travel related to teaching and research, career development and more.
Cuevas, a kindergarten teacher at Cleveland Road Elementary School within the Clarke County School District, will use funds from the award to support an Educational Doctorate Degree at Brenau University.
Cuevas was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2019 at Brenau University.
