Ashton Dake of Madison Foothills Education Charter High School has been accepted to the University of Georgia at 16 years old.
“Wow, just wow!” said Michelle D. Garrison, guidance counselor, public relations, and sub site director at sub site director at Madison Foothills. “What can we say?
Ashton is a prime example of ‘second chances.’”
Garrison said Dake was forthcoming about her obstacles and accomplishments while attending Madison Foothills and why she chose to attend evening school.
“She started with the drama she experienced at day school,” said Garrison. “She explained, ‘A few of my friends went to night school because of unforeseen drama. I felt like I needed a fresh start and found out I could graduate early, but I didn’t realize I would this early.”
Garrison noted that Dake said she struggles with anxiety and depression but that the teachers, mentors and other staff members were there to help her during her struggles.
“I would like to thank Mrs. Epps for helping me in English and Dr. Beebee in history,” said Dake. “All the mentors were willing to talk to me if mine was not there. My mentor, Ms. Lynn Booth, always ensured I stayed on track and never gave up.”
Dake said Syliva Evans is “like a second mother to me.”
“Not only did she make sure I was at school every day, and if I wasn’t, there was a hotline to me or my mom,” said Dake.
Dake said Foothills “over exceeded my expectations.”
“Every teacher was more than willing to help calm me down when I was frustrated,” said Dake. “They understood my struggles and were very patient with me. I feel that God had a hand in my success too. Also, Foothills helped me gain the confidence I have always struggled with.”
Dake said she plans to major in psychology at the University of North Georgia.
“I want to become a psychiatrist and work with special needs children,” she said. “As I take this next step in my life, I will always thank Foothills for saving me and giving me the confidence to strive forward.”
