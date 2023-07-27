David Cutshall of Bowman recently completed IMPACT new student orientation and enrolled at Troy University for the fall 2023 semester at Troy University.
The fall semester for the Troy campus starts on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
David Cutshall of Bowman recently completed IMPACT new student orientation and enrolled at Troy University for the fall 2023 semester at Troy University.
The fall semester for the Troy campus starts on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Troy University is a public, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose Troy for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Ala. campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Ala., as well as at locations around the world and online.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.