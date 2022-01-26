Wykerra Davis, Colbert, a student of interdisciplinary studies, and Rylee Huff, Commerce, a marketing student, were named to the Dean’s List at Shorter University for the fall 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
