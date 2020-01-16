Spencer Davis of Danielsville was named to the Dean's List at Jacksonville State University for outstanding academic performance over the Fall 2019 semester.
Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while attending full-time are named to the Deans' List of their respective schools.
