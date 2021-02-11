Wykerra Davis, Colbert, was named to the fall 2020 Dean's List at Shorter University. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term. Davis is majoring in interdisciplinary studies.
