The deadline for entries for a $1,000 merit scholarship competition (and second prize of $500) has been extended to April 30. High School seniors in Madison County planning to enroll in college or a technical school after graduation are encouraged to enter by going to the Madison County Democrats’ website. (mcgademocrats.wixsite.com/mcdp )
The Madison County Democrats are sponsoring the scholarship in an effort to inspire local teens to engage in meaningful community discourse and debate. High school seniors, including those who are home schooled, can enter the competition by writing an essay, a piece of short fiction, or a pod cast. A jury of local county leaders will judge the entries.
“The scholarship is offered in a non-partisan spirit; all students are invited to participate,” organizers said.
The scholarship was conceived by the Community Affirmation Subcommittee of the Madison County Democrats, which is committed to promoting educational endeavors.
For more information and to enter the merit scholarship competition, go to the Madison County Democrats website: mcgademocrats.wixsite.com/mcdp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.