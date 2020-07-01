Bailey Deavers of Danielsville was named to the Dean’s List at Samford University for the 2020 spring semester. To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.
