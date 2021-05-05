Samuel Doster of Colbert was a recent inductee of Phi Kappa Phi at Berry College in a ceremony in the Betty Anne Rouse Bell Recital Hall.
Phi Kappa Phi distinguishes academic excellence in all fields of higher education and promotes community engagement among scholars in service. Phi Kappa Phi is known to be the nation's oldest, largest, and most selective all-discipline honor society.
