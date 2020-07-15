Sean Landon Dougherty was awarded the 2020 Thomas Jefferson Echols Educational Scholarship, administered by Mount Hermon Presbyterian Church in Ila, according to a press release. Landon is from Danielsville and is the son of Derek and Julie Dougherty.
He is a 2020 graduate of Madison County High School where he was captain of the soccer team. Dougherty will attend Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina where he plans to major in exercise science and he will play soccer for the school’s men’s soccer team.
“The Echols Scholarship committee at Mount Hermon Presbyterian Church wishes Landon success in his educational endeavors,” officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.