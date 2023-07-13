Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester, in which nearly 1,300 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs.
Among them is full-time student Edgar Escutia of Athens, a senior who majors in business administration.
To qualify for the dean’s list, full-time students must complete a minimum of 12 credits in letter-graded courses with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher in the semester. Part-time students are eligible if they’ve accumulated 15 or more credits of letter-graded course work with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher.
