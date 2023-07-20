As of July 10, Emmanuel College officially changed its name to Emmanuel University.
“We are excited about the opportunities this name gives us to develop graduate programs and improve recruiting efforts,” said newly appointed president Rev. Greg Hearn. “We believe this change communicates our commitment to academic expansion, improved student opportunities and greater impact on our region.”
Cyndee Phillips, vice president for academics, believes this transition marks a new chapter in Emmanuel’s commitment to academic excellence and holistic education.
“This transformation will significantly benefit academics, providing our students with enriched learning opportunities and expanded academic programs in a safe environment,” she said. “Emmanuel University will empower students to create, innovate and soar to new heights.”
The addition of graduate level programs, which led to the name change, has improved Emmanuel’s capacity to fulfill its mission. Traditional undergraduate and online programs will also be expanded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.