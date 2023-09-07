Teachers and students across the state are invited to celebrate wildlife through art by participating in the 34th annual Give Wildlife a Chance Poster Contest.

The goal of this competition for grades K-5 is to generate knowledge of and appreciation for Georgia’s biological diversity. The popular initiative is sponsored by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the State Botanical Garden of Georgia and The Environmental Resources Network, or TERN, friends group of DNR’s Wildlife Conservation Section.

