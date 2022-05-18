Lauden Ernst of Comer earned a degree in history and was commissioned into the Army, Armor at a ceremony at the University of North Georgia.
Seventy-seven graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants. They are among the approximately 120 officers UNG expects to commission during the 2021-22 academic year.
