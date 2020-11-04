The Madison County High School FFA underclassmen student spotlight member for the month of October is George Parham.
Parham is in the ninth grade, and he joined the FFA in sixth grade. He first competed in the Wildlife Career Development Event. Parham’s teachers said he is always working hard to be the best version of himself he can be.
“George is an eager learner,” said teachers. “He asks questions and contributes in class and strives to improve each time he enters the goat show ring.”
Parham says he joined the FFA to be a part of the wildlife team since it really interested him. Parham participates in wildlife, land judging and is practicing with poultry judging. For Parham’s Supervised Agricultural Experience, he is showing goats, taking care of sheep, and feeding poultry. His teachers also said that he is a fantastic leader and is an extremely active FFA member.
“George is a top notch FFA member,” said teachers. “He excels academically and is a natural leader in his FFA Chapter. From showing goats to competing in the Wildlife CDE to being a part of the MCMS Greenhouse Club, George is always willing and excited to learn new material in order to advance and improve.”
James Hallman is the FFA October upperclassman student of the month for the high school FFA chapter. Teachers said Hallman is always willing to help out others and is a very reliable student. He has been involved in FFA for the past five years and joined for the experience. Hallman has competed in various career development events including Wildlife Management and Ag Mechanics. He does metal working for his Supervised Agricultural Experience. He also plans to join the military after he graduates high school this year. When asked why he joined FFA, he responded with, “I thought it would be fun and some of my friends were in FFA already, so I joined them.”
