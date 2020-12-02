The Madison County High School FFA underclassmen student spotlight member for the month of November is sophomore Cadence Howard.
Howard joined the FFA in eighth grade. She first competed in the Environmental Natural Resource Career Development Event. Howard’s teachers said she is a joy to be around and has an impressive work ethic. “Cadence is a wonderful student with a great personality that shines through in the classroom,” teachers said. “She has a positive attitude and a great work ethic, which result in outstanding work. It was a pleasure to teach and get to know Cadence.”
Howard says she was highly encouraged by Mr. John Lastly to be a part of the Environmental Natural Resource Career Development Event team. Howard participates in Environmental Natural Resources, Forestry and Parliamentary Procedure. For Howard’s Supervised Agricultural Experience, she is doing many tasks to help out fellow community members. For example, she will mow yards or help out anyone with their Supervised Agricultural Experience project. Her teachers also said she is a team player and her dedication never wavers.
“Cadence is one of the hardest working young ladies that I have had the pleasure to have in class and on CDE teams,” said teachers. “She is focused and works to perfect the skills she builds through the MCHS agriculture program. Her quick wit and sense of humor make her a fun member of any CDE team she joins.”
