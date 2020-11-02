The Madison County High School FFA will host a drive-through “First Responder Appreciation Breakfast” Saturday, Nov. 7 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the MCHS Culinary Arts Dining Area located at the back of the high school. Organizers ask that you RSVP to Josh Daniel at jdaniel@madison.k12.ga.us.
Latest Madison News
- FFA to hold ‘First Responder Appreciation Breakfast’ Saturday
- Raiders roar past Chestatee, 51-21
- Masks no longer required in Madison County classrooms
- BOC ponders 911 radio purchase
- Winder woman sentenced to three years in prison
- Hull man charged with assault, false imprisonment
- Raiders to face Chestatee after bye week
- RICHARDS: ‘My two cents’ on masks
Most Popular
Articles
- Masks no longer required in Madison County classrooms
- Winder woman sentenced to three years in prison
- BOE hears again about masks
- Harrison VFD to hold stew sale Nov. 7
- RICHARDS: ‘My two cents’ on masks
- Hull man charged with assault, false imprisonment
- Man and mother arrested following traffic stop
- Danielsville awarded federal funds for upgrades to sewer system
- Car stolen from Williams Wilson Road
- CANDIDATE QUESTIONNAIRE — House District 33: Kerry Dornell Hamm, Democrat
Images
Commented
- Secretary of State talks elections with Rotary (1)
- RICHARDS: ‘My two cents’ on masks (1)
- School supt. addresses potential revenue effect of exemption on schools (1)
- LETTER: Vote to take chairman’s power should be reversed (1)
- MITCHAM: Insurance premiums, a lost issue in 2020 — but not for us (1)
- LETTER: Madison County needs Conolus Scott (1)
- LETTER: Disagrees with Thompson’s column (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.