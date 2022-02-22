The Madison County High School Drill Team gave the first-year JROTC program a historical moment this past weekend: a first-place finish.
The victory came in the team’s third drill meet competition in school history.
The team includes Cadet Chrisiya Harris, Cadet Trinity Sewell, Cadet Sadie Luviano, Cadet Carmen Denova, Cadet Ashley Brown and Cadet Alisha Crump.
Colonel Robert Stuart and First Sergeant Ramey, instructors for the MCHS JROTC program, said the cadets started discussions about drill competition in November.
“Their only concern was that the drill season didn’t start in our region until January,” the instructors said. “We knew that the South Carolina JROTC drill season was already underway and with the support of our school system, the cadets were able to compete. After a taste of high level competition, the cadets quickly bought into the amount of commitment and sweat equity required to be competitive and they answered the challenge.”
The team competed at the Elbert County Invitational in early February. The instructors said the “schools compete at a very high level and are extremely proficient in drill and ceremonies.” They added that the MCHS drill team began to understand that there are three categories when competing: “participating, competing and becoming a champion.”
“Their commitment and work ethic paid dividends this past weekend at the Grovetown High School’s Invitational Drill Meet, located in Grovetown,” said Stuart and Ramey. “Many of these programs that competed in this competition have a rich consistent winning tradition at the state and national level.”
The JROTC All Female Unarmed Squad Regulation team earned a first-place finish.
“This is a testament to their initial hard work and effort and there is still a long road ahead with remaining committed and focused,” instructors said. “Great job!”
The next drill meet will be Feb. 26 at Cedar Shoals High school, followed by a meet March 5 at Clarke Central High School and the Southeast Georgia Drill meet at the Georgia Southern Armstrong campus in Savannah March 12.
“Please come out and support us,” the instructors said. “Lastly, we would like to thank our parents, grandparents and guardians for all of their great support.”
