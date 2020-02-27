The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture, formerly the Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) Foundation for Agriculture, is offering $65,000 in scholarships to Georgia students pursuing a degree in agriculture, veterinary medicine, family and consumer sciences or a related field, Madison County Farm Bureau president Thomas Harrell recently announced.
Since 1959, GFB has awarded scholarships to students entering college with plans to pursue a career in agriculture or family and consumer sciences, according to a press release. In 2016, GFB expanded the scholarship program to offer scholarships to rising college juniors and seniors, technical college students and veterinary college students.
In 2020 the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA) will award $65,000 in scholarships in the following four categories:
•The “Scholarship for Agriculture” is for high school students who plan to enter a college that is part of the University System of Georgia, Berry College, Emmanuel College or any accredited college/university in Georgia with an ag program during the 2020-21 academic year to pursue an undergraduate degree in agricultural and environmental sciences, family and consumer sciences or a related agricultural field. The GFA will award seven scholarships of $3,000 each and seven scholarships of $1,500 each.
•The “Technical College Scholarship for Agriculture” is for high school students who plan to enroll in a Georgia accredited technical college and major in an area of agriculture or an ag-related field of study. This could include welding or mechanics. The GFA will award five scholarships of $1,500 each.
•The “Rising College Junior/Senior Scholarship for Agriculture” is for college students who have at least two semesters of college remaining to receive an undergraduate degree from a unit of the University System of Georgia, Berry College, Emmanuel College or any accredited college/university in Georgia with an ag program. Applicants must be majoring in agriculture and environmental sciences, family and consumer sciences or an ag-related field. The GFA will award 10 scholarships of $2,000 each.
•The “UGA College of Veterinary Medicine Scholarship” is for students currently enrolled in the UGA Veterinary Medicine program specializing in large animal/food animal practice. The GFA will award three scholarships of $2,000 each.
“I encourage any student who qualifies for one of the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture scholarships to apply,” said Harrell. “Agriculture offers many exciting career opportunities. Both farmers and consumers depend on the many jobs agriculture creates such as mechanics, large animal veterinarians and food scientists.”
In addition, Madison County Farm Bureau will also offer a $1,000 scholarship for a high school senior who plans to enter a college that is part of the University System of Georgia, Berry College, Emmanuel College or any accredited college/university in Georgia with an ag program during the 2020-21 academic year to pursue an undergraduate degree in agricultural and environmental sciences, family and consumer sciences or a related agricultural field. Any Madison County students who apply for a scholarship through the GFA will automatically be considered for the county level scholarship.
Visit www.gfb.ag/scholarships for a list of eligible majors/schools, application instructions and to apply. All applications must be submitted online by March 1, 2020. Transcripts and letters of recommendation may be submitted online with the application.
The scholarship recipients will be announced in spring 2020, the release stated. Scholarship checks will be sent to the qualifying college/university the recipient is attending and placed in their school account upon verification the student has met all qualifications for the scholarship. Scholarships awarded to graduating high school seniors will be distributed upon receipt of first semester transcript indicating the recipient is pursuing an ag-related course of study and has at least a 3.0 GPA.
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) corporation. Donations are tax-exempt. The foundation funds activities and educational materials designed to increase the agricultural literacy of Georgia residents. Donations may be made on the foundation website at www.gafoundationag.org, or checks made payable to the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA) may be mailed to the GFA care of Lily Baucom at P.O. Box 7068 Macon, Ga. 31209.
