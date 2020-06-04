Madison County’s Kaylie Goldman, Alyssa Goldman, Tyler Guest and Miracle Turner will represent the state of Georgia at this summer's FCCLA National Leadership Conference.
These members will compete against other members from throughout the United States. The group was to have traveled to Washington DC for the conference in July. Due to the COVID Pandemic, the conference and competition have been moved to a virtual format.
Kaylie Goldman, Alyssa Goldman, and Tyler Guest will compete in National Programs in Actions - Community Service. The group planned and held a community service project with the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter that focused on a traveling rabies clinic that offered discount rates for spay/neuter services to those who utilized the clinic.
They also worked with the socialization of dogs within the shelter. Their goal was to decrease euthanization rates within the shelter through these two avenues. The competition centers on the members presenting how they planned, carried out, and the results of the project. Miracle Turner will be competing in Teach and Train. Turner visited Madison County's Early Learning Center. During her visit, she taught children about American Sign Language (ASL) and how to fingerspell using ASL. Turner's competition had her create a portfolio about the teaching profession and why she was well suited for this occupation. The portfolio also detailed her visits to the Early Learning Center and her lesson plans for the visits. The members met recently to film their virtual competitions. Their virtual presentations will be judged during the month of June and results will be announced during early July.
“The chapter would like to thank Burney-Campbell Investments for the generous donation of FCCLA blazers needed for competition,” organizers said.
