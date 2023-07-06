The Georgia Department of Education is awarding $3.5 million to school districts to screen students for dyslexia. At its June meeting, the State Board of Education approved state school superintendent Richard Woods’ recommendation to award the funding to districts.
Every Local Educational Authority (LEA) – each school district and state charter school – will receive funding based on the number of K-3 students they enroll. LEAs will use the funds to screen students for characteristics of dyslexia in the early grades, allowing them to identify those students for support.
“This has been a priority of the Senate for many years,” said Sen. Blake Tillery, chair of Senate Appropriations in the Georgia General Assembly. “I appreciate the support from my colleagues in the House, the Governor’s office and the Department of Education in helping to secure this funding for dyslexia screeners.”
“Knowing the paramount importance of literacy learning, we are committed to providing the resources school districts need to screen students for signs of dyslexia and provide the necessary supports,” Woods said. “I wish to thank the Georgia General Assembly for providing this funding to ensure districts have the tools they need to do so.”
Senate Bill 48, signed into law in 2019, requires that local school systems – beginning with the 2024-2025 school year – screen all students in kindergarten and grades 1-3 for characteristics of dyslexia. Funding was provided by the General Assembly to assist with the costs of this screening requirement.
At its May meeting, the State Board of Education approved a list of Qualified Dyslexia Screening Tools. Districts may use the grant funds awarded this week to support purchasing and implementing any of these tools in preparation for the 2024-2025 screening mandate.
