The Georgia Department of Education is awarding $3.5 million to school districts to screen students for dyslexia. At its June meeting, the State Board of Education approved state school superintendent Richard Woods’ recommendation to award the funding to districts.

Every Local Educational Authority (LEA) – each school district and state charter school – will receive funding based on the number of K-3 students they enroll. LEAs will use the funds to screen students for characteristics of dyslexia in the early grades, allowing them to identify those students for support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.