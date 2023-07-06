The Georgia Department of Education is awarding a third series of Opportunity Grants to help districts expand options and opportunities for their students. The grants total roughly $6.12 million to support advanced learning; digital media and literacy; health and physical education; world languages; and mathematics, science and social studies instruction.
GaDOE awarded previous rounds of Opportunity Grants in March 2023 and March 2022.
“We are committed to expanding opportunities and broadening horizons for our students,” state school superintendent Richard Woods said. “This is a continued investment in our children, ensuring they have access to an engaging education that prepares them for life.”
The Madison County Charter School System was awarded a $3,172 mathematics grant. The mathematics grant can be used to acquire mathematics manipulatives and materials to support mathematics instruction.
The Opportunity Grants are made possible through federal stimulus funds under the American Rescue Plan (ARP – ESSER).
