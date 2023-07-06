The Georgia Department of Education is awarding a third series of Opportunity Grants to help districts expand options and opportunities for their students. The grants total roughly $6.12 million to support advanced learning; digital media and literacy; health and physical education; world languages; and mathematics, science and social studies instruction.

GaDOE awarded previous rounds of Opportunity Grants in March 2023 and March 2022.

