For about 100 Georgia 4-H’ers, “Saturday in Athens” took on a new meaning as they participated in Georgia 4-H’s Weekend in the Classic City event, and explored pathways to higher education.
The annual event, which was started in 2001 by UGA Collegiate 4-H’ers as a class project, brought together Georgia high school students from 34 counties, Sept. 27-29. The goal of Weekend in the Classic City is to provide broad and diverse seminars and speakers that show youth a comprehensive picture of pathways to higher education in Georgia.
“Understanding that there isn’t just one pathway after high school, is what we try to highlight for youth,” said Jenna Daniel, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension 4-H specialist. “Higher education is about exploring career options, interests and talents. Weekend in the Classic City is the perfect event for that, in that it allows high school youth time and space to discover these concepts.”
During this year’s Weekend in the Classic City, the 4-H members spent a full day visiting the “Classic City” of Athens. During the three-day event, each youth was assigned to a group that paired 10 youth with two Collegiate 4-H members and one Extension volunteer or staff member. This format encouraged engagement as youth were able to connect more directly with the first hand narratives of current college students as their group leaders. They could ask questions, explore options, and gain insight from these leaders.
Clayton Adams, a Madison County 4-H’er, attended this event. During the weekend, he participated in traditional college life by touring campus, eating in a dining hall, visiting a dorm room and exploring the student activity center. He also heard UGA experts from financial aid, admissions and the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. Sunday morning, he joined other youth and worked collectively to build a tetrahedral kite, facilitated by Extension Specialist, Kasey Bozeman. This activity encouraged them to reflect on the weekend, and think about moving forward with their knowledge gained by: keeping their goals in mind, investing in opportunities, talking to others and enjoying the experience (K.I.T.E.)
Plans for the 2020 Weekend in the Classic City are already underway. For more information, you can visit the event website. Parents can contact their local UGA Extension office by calling 1-800-ask-UGA1 to find out how their children can be involved.
Georgia 4-H empowers youth to become true leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 175,000 people annually through UGA Extension offices and 4-H facilities. For more information, visit www.georgia4h.org, or contact Madison County Extension Office at 706-795-2281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.