Madison County High School graduate Zandy Gonzales has received a $4,000 scholarship from the Georgia Military Hall of Fame (GMVHOF).
Gonzales, a JROTC cadet who earned multiple scholarships, will attend the University of North Georgia and aims to make her career in the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The 2022 MCHS grad said the JROTC program helped her tremendously. She said she had been waiting for the program from her freshman to junior years of high school, then participated in its first year during her senior year.
“The first day Col. (Robert) Stuart was like so what’s your plan,” said Gonzalez. “I told him mine. I told him police and FBI, and he said, ‘Have you considered military?’ Then he encouraged me to open my window of opportunities and was showing me many ways to get to my final goal. And he helped me with my admissions and scholarships, the ROTC scholarship. He made me aware of this (GMVHOF) scholarship and through his motivation and his guidance I was able to get this. I thank him, and he was like, no, it’s all you. But he was the one who opened the door and I just had to walk through it.”
In addition to the GMVHOF scholarship, Gonzalez received three local scholarships, an Army ROTC scholarship and a REACH scholarship.
“So with all those scholarships I’m actually getting paid to go to college,” said Gonzalez. “I’m a first generation college student and this would not be possible without all those scholarships.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.