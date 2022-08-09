Receiving scholarship

Zandy Gonzalez is pictured with Chaplain (Capt) Ray Fairman of the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame (GMVHOF), which awarded 15 scholarships in Georgia.

Madison County High School graduate Zandy Gonzales has received a $4,000 scholarship from the Georgia Military Hall of Fame (GMVHOF).

Gonzales, a JROTC cadet who earned multiple scholarships, will attend the University of North Georgia and aims to make her career in the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The 2022 MCHS grad said the JROTC program helped her tremendously. She said she had been waiting for the program from her freshman to junior years of high school, then participated in its first year during her senior year.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.