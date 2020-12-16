Two Madison County residents have been elected officers the newly unified Student Government Association (SGA) the University of North Georgia (UNG).
Sydney Graham of Comer has been elected to serve as Campus Senator, a role included in SGA's Legislative Branch, and is a student on the Gainesville Campus.
Caroline Beach of Hull has been elected to serve as Campus Senator, a role included in SGA's Legislative Branch, and is a student on the Oconee Campus.
