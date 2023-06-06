The focus of the Board of Education’s called work session of Monday evening was finalizing the details before presenting the tentative budget for approval at the regular meeting on June 13.
The Superintendent's office had presented updated figures for the revenues and expenditures to the Board that further explained the total tentative budget of just over $66 million, up from about $60 million this year.
The 2024 budget includes almost $6 million in mandated additions from the state legislature that include salary, health insurance, FICA, and retirement increases that must be funded from the local budget.
The budget also includes slightly over $2 million non-mandated additions. These include $385,000 in facilities improvements, almost $1 million in additional personnel, additional buses and about $85,000 in additional business operations expenses.
The county plans to purchase seven buses totaling about $500,000 during the year. Purchasing the buses during the 2024 year will save the system about $25,000 each from a road tax that will go into effect in the 2025 budget year.
A large portion of the facilities improvements is a renovation and repurposing of a new workout room for the high school. Estimates for that project are about $244-$277,000. The original request for bids in that project calls for “installing appropriate flooring, “outfitting” and installing weight room equipment as well as providing all necessary accessories for the equipment to be completed during the summer of 2023. While no specifications for the type of equipment is listed, the requests for bids does state “[t]he objective is for [the] vendor to provide quality product and installation for best value.”
Superintendent Michael Williams said during the meeting on Monday that the new weight room, to be constructed in the old library, will contain all new, state-of-the art customized equipment with the school logo. Relocating the weight room from the athletic facilities will increase student safety, the Board concurred. The old equipment will be repurposed for the middle school.
The district also estimates over $2 million reductions in expenses. Most of those expenses are facilities, staffing and technology related to Federal COVID relief funding, which expires next year.
In addition to increased expenditures, the system estimates a few increased revenues which were not previously reported to the Board. They include new revenues for the restructured agreement with the Foothills Charter School, funding from the Army for the JROTC and proposed proceeds from the Rutland Property to help accommodate the new Agricultural Center. These new revenues total about $8 million but do not include increased revenues from the projected increase in the property tax digest.
Tempers flared during the meeting when District 2 representative Dan Lampe asked the rest of the Board to consider reducing expenditures in a good-faith measure to the taxpayers, who have seen dramatic increases in their tax assessments in the past two years.
He specifically discussed the new weight room with concerns that the cost was inflated and could be completed more frugally. He said that he had asked a contact for a rough estimate of a basic replacement for the current weight room and that cost was closer to $80,000.
Chairman Robert Hooper said Lampe was not utilizing the chain of command for bids and micromanagement, but Lampe insisted he had investigated the pricing in good faith, not to circumvent the bidding process. Lampe was the only board member to vote against moving the tentative budget forward.
“I’m showing we’re not using our money wisely,” Lampe said.
Hooper said the priority for the Board is serving the students over the taxpayers in determining priorities for the budget.
State statute charges members of local boards of education to “hold special roles as trustees of public funds, while they focus on the singular objective of ensuring each student receives a quality basic education.”
The Board made no changes to the tentative budget proposal during the meeting. A vote for its approval is scheduled for the Board’s regular meeting on June 13 at 7 p.m.
