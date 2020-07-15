Tracy Hendrix, Danielsville, was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for spring 2020. A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring term at UA were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
Latest Madison News
- LETTER: Our future can look very different and so much better
- LETTER: Mitcham shows misplaced priorities
- OPINION: We need to take the oxygen from this fire
- LETTER: How about a better monument for our wonderful hometown?
- Madison Co. receives grant from COVID-19 Community Response Fund
- Williams serving as interim Danielsville Police Chief
- Church News — 7-16-20
- Local Garden Clubs of Georgia planned
Most Popular
Articles
- County VFDs seek volunteers
- Schools release guidelines; masks to be worn in classrooms
- Piedmont Athens works to assuage fears of pediatric patients during pandemic
- Danielsville woman charged with stealing son’s car
- County purchases old funeral home
- Slusser, Williams named to Dean’s List at Pensacola Christian
- MITCHAM: American or Confederate flag: pick one or the other
- Lavonia woman charged with aggravated stalking
- LETTER: Thanks to all who supported HB857
- Jefferson man charged with public drunkenness
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.