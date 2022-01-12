Camryn Henson and Adam Jackson Danielsville were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
