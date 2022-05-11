A group of high-achieving Madison County seniors and their influential teachers were honored in a recent ceremony in the high school cafeteria.
The annual Standardized Test Achievement Recognition reception is held to recognize Madison County High School students who excel on the SAT, ACT or Advanced Placement exams. To qualify, students must score an overall 1050 or higher on the SAT, a 23 or higher on the ACT or a three or higher on at least two AP exams by December 2021.
“The 53 students we are recognizing this evening not only excel academically but serve as models for their fellow students through their artistic and athletic achievements,” said assistant principal Matt Berryman. “Mostly, however, these students have dealt with incredible challenges the last few years and have proven themselves to be young men and women of determination, resilience and character.”
Each student chose one Madison County educator who had an impact on them.
Those honored and the teachers they chose include:
•Jacob Torres and teacher Dr. Jonie Axon, MCHS
•Noah Herndon and teacher Maryellen Baker, Colbert Elementary
•Levi Seagraves and teacher Janna Bates, Danielsville Elementary
•Zandy Gonzalez and Cade Thomas and teacher Katherine Bell, MCHS
•Branson Drake and teacher Jenna Berryman, MCHS
•Bryson Williams and teacher Brent Bird, MCMS
•Cooper Brown and Paul Westmoreland and teacher Matt Boggs, MCHS
•Miracle Turner and teacher Lynn Booth, MCHS
•Jonathan Muench and teacher Catherine Brasewell, Colbert Elementary
•Mallory Bates, Andres Bustamante and teacher Lauren Calloway, MCHS
•Aden Prickett, Vincent Tran and teacher Sonia Coile, MCHS
•Mallory Watts and teacher Patty Colalanchia, MCHS
•Cohen Ivey, Chase Pearson and teacher Dallas Cowne
•Matthew Bond and teacher Dr. Anna Cutts, MCHS
•Drew Brown and teacher Rhonda Doster
•Ben Bray and teacher Michelle Garrison, MCMS
•Brianna Hawkes and Nathaniel Krickel and teacher Christie Haggard, MCHS
•Tyce Kimsey and teacher Julie Harrison, MCHS
•Claire Strickland and Carley Fitzpatrick and teacher Nathan Herndon, MCMS
•Riley Fulcher and teacher Jamie Hinesly, MCHS
•Brayden Hardegree, Burke Booth and teacher Brian Jones, MCHS
•Ansley Lapczynski and teacher Joy King, MCHS
•George Whittington, Colton Pace, Daniel Fairchild and Cheyenne Nicholson and teacher Carson Lee
•Rachel Fitzpatrick and teacher Dr. Libby Loftis, MCHS
•Rianne Morrow, Marcus Thompson and Ethan Brantley and teacher Trevor Mangan, MCHS
•Haley Beckham and teacher Dr. Abby Newland, MCHS
•Peyton Miller and teacher Clint Orr, MCHS
•Lily Herndon, Reagan Dobbs and teacher Angie Pass, BRCCA
•Josie Johnson, Peyton South and teacher Lee Reno, MCHS
•Skylar Minish and teacher Amanda Shimmin, MCMS
•Joshua Blackmon and teacher Donna Smith, MCMS
•Chloe Floyd, Sophia Rogers and teacher Laura Smith
•Michelle Perry and teacher Kathy Wheeler, Hull-Sanford Elementary
•Haley Ellard, Jenna Reese and teacher Trent Wilkes, MCHS
•Clayton Adams and teacher Mark Wilson, MCHS
