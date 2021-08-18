Robots are all around us. From the food we eat, to the vehicles and even drones we drive, robots help make our lives easier, more efficient, and simply more fun! The field of robotics is expanding at a rapid pace, and Madison County 4-H Robotics Club is poised to help lead young people into this exciting field.
We are just beginning our 2021-2022 team and we invite ninth through 12th graders to check us out to learn how to design, build and program robots and experience-building and hands-on projects. The Madison County 4-H Robotics Club meets once a week at the Madison County High School Foothills Building in the Athens Technical College wing. This club is open to all high school students, public, private and homeschool, who are interested in the study of robotics.
Madison County 4-H is always pleased to have new volunteers that are knowledgeable of the robotics industry. Engineers, computer programmers, graphic designers and even marketing experts are just a few of the fields that our team is actively recruiting! However, any volunteer help would be greatly appreciated.
In robotics, both student and volunteer experience how to construct and program robots to perform specific actions. Members use creativity and imagination to think up new ideas for many different aspects of the club. The team robot will compete in FIRT Technology Challenge, FTC, competitions.
If you have any questions about the robotics club, please contact Madison County Extension at 706-795-2281.
Alyssa Goldman is a member of the Madison County 4-H Robotics Club.
