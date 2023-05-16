Three hundred and eleven awards were presented during the May 11 Madison County High School Class of 2023 Honors Night.
The awards were valued at $574,650 and don’t include money earned through the Hope and Zell Miller Scholarships.
Awards presented included:
Departmental Awards:
•English: Alana Clark
•Math: Patricio Cortez
•Science: Mary Kincaid
•Social Studies: Mary Kincaid
•World Languages: Kate Bray
•English Language Learner: Daniel Robles
•Visual Arts: Chantelle Medina
•Theater: Kailey Avera
•Band: Redden Belk
•Chorus: Danielle Wooten
•Physical Education: Charlie Duggins and Kendsey Ray
Career/Tech/Ag Awards
•Yearbook Editors: Morgan Cowart and Stephanie Martin
•Business Education, Computer Science: Caleb Goss
•Construction: Luke Howell
•Early Childhood Education: Jacey Turner
•Work-Based Learning: Remington Gurley
•Audio, Visual, Technology and Film: Coby Lastinger
•Agriculture: Abigail Adams
•Healthcare: Karsyn Daniels
•JROTC Superior Cadet: Alisia Crump
Student Services
•Resource Program: Ethan Gosnell
•Community-Based Instruction Program: Josie Langoni and Yoatzin Linares-Santiago
•Student Services Award: Katie Spivey
Perfect Attendance
•One year: Avery Bray, Kaylee Brown, Gabriel Carreno, Shyann Gillespie, Nyein Htoo, Jace Jachimski, Kaleigh Sims, Katie Spivey, Micah Witcher
•Three years: Hayden Coile
•Five years: Kelli Maxey
•13 years: Emily Adams
•Exemplary English Learner Award: Nyein Htoo
•Young Georgia Author Award: Alana Clark
•Heisman High School Heisman Winner: Rylee Coile
•Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award: Pasha West
•Star Student/Star Teacher: Patricio Cortez, Dallas Cowne
Early College Essentials Honor Cord (equivalent of six college course credits)
Emily Adams, Ronald Autry, Aislinn Bellew, Miranda Bennett, Avery Bray, Kate Bray, Harris Cardin, Gabriel Carreno, Alexis Church, Patricio Cortez, Rylee Coile, Karsyn Daniels, Ta’Liyah Darden, Kaleigh Dyer, Remington Gurley, Nyein Htoo, Jace Jachimski, Mary Kincaid, Sadie LaRue, Morgan Mallard, Anna Mathis, Kelli Maxey, Haven McGaha, Addie Mitcham, Helen Narvaez, Jonathan Painter, Tristan Poss, Chloe Powers, Kendsey Ray, Blakely Sartor, Kaleigh Sims, Wilson Solomon, Brooke Tanner, Olivia Ton-Nu and Micah Witcher
Technical College Certificates Through Athens Tech
•Early College Essentials: Emily Adams, Aislinn Bellew, Miranda Bennett, Avery Bray, Kate Bray, Alexis Church, Ta’Liyah Darden, Nyein Htoo, Jace Jachimski, Helen Narvaez, Tristan Poss and Kaleigh Sims
•Shielded Metal Arc Welding: Juan Adair, Logan James, Dawson Kinder, Ethan Pruitt
•Gas Metal Arc and Gas Welding: Carter Highfill, Dawson Kinder and Ethan Pruitt
•Early Childhood: Miranda Bennett, Kate Bray, Nyein Htoo and Kelli Maxey
Georgia BEST at Work Certification: Reagan Yancey, Carter Highfill, Aiden Haggard, Remington Gurley, Kassandra Pedraza and Addison Combs
SCHOLARSHIPS
•Colbert Elementary Cougar Scholarship ($1,000): Mary Kincaid
•Comer Elementary Gholston Scholarships ($1,000): Remington Gurley, Vivien Hajdu, Jace Jachimski, Kendall Roberts and Blakely Sartor
•Danielsville Elementary Mary Elrod Memorial Colt Scholarship ($1,000): Abigail Adams, Kaylee Brown, Rylee Coile, Kaleigh Dyer and Will Hart
•Hull-Sanford Elementary School Husky Advantage Scholarships ($6,500 total): Jocelyn Howard, Anna Mathis, Ansley Robinson, Kassie Guest, Sara Kirkland, Kelli Maxey, Kamia Norris, Chloe Powers, Evan Thomas and Abigail Waters
•Ila Elementary School Grand Gator Scholarship ($1,000): Addie Mitcham, Redden Belk, Olivia Ton-Nu, Karsyn Daniels, Sadie LaRue and Anna Moon
•Madison County Retired Educators Scholarship ($1,000): Kate Bray and Kelli Maxey
•Madison County Employee Scholarships ($100 each): Abigail Adams, Ronald Autry, Redden Belk, Aislinn Bellew, Kate Bray, McKinley Brown, Kaylee Brown, Lilliana Cabaniss, Alana Clark, Rylee Coile, Karsyn Daniels, Austin Gentry, Aiden Haggard, Victor Hajdu, Vivien Hajdu, Will Hart, Cole Hillsman, Mary Kincaid, Laci Laduke, Sadie LaRue, Shane Little, Kelli Maxey, Gabriel McCary, Haven McGaha, Anna Moon, Helen Narvaez, Chloe Powers, Kendall Roberts, Ansley Robinson, Daniel Robles, Blakely Sartor, Jake Solomon, Brooke Tanner, Evan Thomas and Abigail Waters
•REACH Scholarship ($20,000/$25,000 per student): Aiden Rutledge, Nicole Maxey, Cheyenne Samples and Pasha West
•James Bates Humble and Kind Award ($1,000 each): Connor Smith, Remington Gurley, Karsyn Daniels and Landon Hall
•Elena Hix Edgmon Memorial Scholarship ($1,000): Cole Hillsman
•Linda Dominguez Memorial Scholarship ($1,000): Daniel Robles
•Future MC Educators Scholarship: Abigail Adams and Kate Bray
•Keith Cowne Memorial Scholar Athlete Award ($1,000): Ansley Robinson
•Jere Ayers Memorial Scholarship ($1,000): Abigail Adams, Alana Clark and Ronald Autry
•David L. Evers and Carol Fowler Evers Scholarship ($2,000): Jake Solomon
•Rotary Club Erwin Hardeman Memorial scholarship ($1,000) — Cole Hillsman
•Rotary Club Jim Jeffer Memorial scholarship ($1,000) — Gabe McCary
•Rotary Club Sandra Jeffers scholarship ($1,500) — Karsyn Daniels
•Rotary Club Pastor Calvin and June Ward scholarship ($1,000) — Alana Clark
•Rotary Club Graham Law Firm scholarship ($1,000) — Rylee Coile
•Rotary Club Sally and Paul Van Der Straten scholarship ($1,000) — Helen Narvaez
•Rotary Club Larry and Linda Cox scholarship ($1,000) — Anna Moon
•Rotary Club Mark and Anne Lackey scholarship ($1,000) — Kelli Maxey
•Rotary Club Bill Gibbs Memorial scholarship ($1,000) — Lilliana Cabaniss
•Rotary Club Bill Gibbs Memorial scholarship ($1,000) — Aiden Haggard
•Rotary Club Bill Gibbs Memorial scholarship ($1,000) — Blakely Sartor
•Rotary Club Bill Gibbs Memorial and Hire Smart Cares scholarship ($1,000) — Chloe Powers
•Rotary Club HireSmart Cares scholarship ($1,000) — Kaylee Brown
•Rotary Club HireSmart Cares scholarship ($1,000) — Remington Gurley
•Madison County Farm Bureau Scholarship ($1,000) — Kaylee Brown
•HireSmart Ag Career Scholarship ($1,000) — Kaylee Brown and Anna Moon
•Madison County FFA Alumni Scholarship ($500) — Kaylee Brown and Ian Heath
•Madison County Young Farmers Award ($500) — Kaylee Brown and Ian Heath
•Madison County Cattlemen’s Association ($2,000) — Kaylee Brown
•Madison County Chamber of Commerce 20/20 Vision Scholarship ($1,000) — (traditional four year college) — Ansley Robinson; (technical college) — Brooke Tanner
•Madison County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship ($500) — (traditional four year) — Blakely Sartor; (technical college) — Lilliana Cabaniss
•Madico Made Workforce Ready certificates: Kaylee Brown, MaKiyah Little, Gary Pitman, Chloe Powers, Kennedy Samples, Jake Solomon and Jocelyn Turner
•Georgia Power certification ($1,500): Lilliana Cabaniss and Rylee Coile
•Madison County Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Advisory Board: Abigail Adams, Kate Bray, Lilliana Cabaniss, Ian Heath, Hunter Holtzclaw, Jocelyn Howard, Kelli Maxey, Ansley Robinson, Blakely Sartor and Olivia Ton-Nu
•Phi Kappa Phi Love of Learning Scholarship ($750) — Olivia Ton-Nu
•Charles Black Construction Scholarship ($500) — Remington Gurley, Sadie LaRue, Ansley Robinson, Lilliana Cabaniss, Rylee Coile and Kaylee Brown
•Breaux and Associates Architects Scholarship ($1,000) — Sadie LaRue and Gabe McCary
•BJ Smith Community Servant Scholarship ($750) — Jaiden Grant
•Laundra Mahoney Award (new laptop with Microsoft Student package) — Jaiden Grant
•Bass Fishing Scholarship, Emmanuel College — Logan Fisher
•Central Christian College wrestling scholarship — Reese Braswell
•Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Foundation Scholarship ($1,750) — Kaylee Brown
•Dr. Bobbie Bailey School of Music Scholarship from Kennesaw State University ($4,000) — Harris Cardin
•UGA Juneau Family Georgia Commitment Scholarship ($6,000) — Ronald Autry
•UGA Charter Scholarship ($2,000/per year) — Ansley Robinson
•UGA Access Award for $1,000 and UGA Beebe Family Scholarship for $8,000 — Alana Clark
•Findlay Scholarship (full tuition to Wesleyan College) — Abigail Adams
•Brenau Merit Scholarship from Brenau University ($56,000) — Alyssa Threlkeld
•Piedmont University Pride Scholarship ($52,000) — Isaac Green
•2023 Honor Graduates: Abigail Adams, Emily Adams, Ronald Autry, Kailey Avera, Redden Belk, Aislinn Bellew, Miranda Bennett, Aniya Booker, Kate Bray, Avery Bray, McKinley Brown, Lilliana Cabaniss, Harris Cardin, Gabriel Carreno, Alana Clark, Hayden Coile, Rylee Coile, Patricio Cortez, Alisia Crump, Karsyn Daniels, Kaleigh Dyer, Andrew Floyd, Austin Gentry, Remington Gurley, Aiden Haggard, Vivien Hajdu, Jocelyn Howard, Luke Howell, Nyein Htoo, Jace Jachimski, Mary Kincaid, Laci LaDuke, Sadie LaRue, Ryan Leka, Ina Lester, Anna Mathis, Kelli Maxey, Gabriel McCary, Haven McGaha, Say Meh, Addie Mitcham, Anna Moon, Helen Narvaez, Jonathan Painter, Tristan Poss, Chloe Powers, Kendsey Ray, Kendall Roberts, Ansley Robinson, Aiden Rutledge, Kennedy Samples, Blakely Sartor, Kaleb Shepherd, Kaleigh Sims, Cynthia Slaton, Wilson Solomon, Brooke Tanner, Olivia Ton-Nu, Ta Mla Wah, Abigail Waters, Kyrsten Watts and Micah Witcher
•Salutatorian: Mary Kincaid
•Valedictorian: Addie Mitcham
