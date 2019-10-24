Naomy Huaman of Colbert is a McNair Scholar at the University of North Georgia (UNG).
Now in its third year, the McNair Scholars program is designed to identify and prepare sophomores, juniors and seniors from all UNG campuses for post-graduate studies through involvement in research and other scholarly activities.
The current 18 McNair Scholars are succeeding. Since the program launched at UNG in fall 2017, several McNair Scholars have participated in undergraduate research projects and presented at conferences. In spring 2019, two McNair Scholars won national scholarships, including UNG's first Truman and Goldwater Scholars.
As McNair Scholars, students are matched with faculty members to conduct scholarly research and establish a formalized mentoring program, said Royal, a McNair Scholars alumna. Faculty members mentor students in their research and help them build their skills to enroll in graduate school with confidence, she said.
