Hull-Sanford Elementary School will host the 12th annual Hull Husky Idita’run 5K and Mile Fun Run Saturday, March 27.
The event will be held in memory and honor of Ms. Linda Dominguez.
The 5K road race will be at 9 a.m. and the kids’ mile fun run will be at 10 a.m. Registration is at 8 a.m. The route begins and ends at Joy Baptist Church in Hull and winds through a scenic course on paved roads through adjacent subdivisions.
Pre-registration will be held through March 5 and is $10 for Hull-Sanford students and faculty and $15 for all other children and adults. The race day registration will be $20 for all adults and children. T-shirts are only guaranteed to those who pre-register. If mailed, the registration must be postmarked by March 5. Sponsorships are due by March 5.
Entry forms and T-shirt sponsorship forms are available at the school and on the school website at http://www.madison.k12.ga.us/schools/hullsanfordelementary/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.