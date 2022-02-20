Hull-Sanford Elementary School will hold its 13th annual Idita’run’ 5K and Mile Fun Run Saturday, March 26.
The 5K road race will be held at 9 a.m. and the kids’ mile fun run will be at 10 a.m.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. The route begins and ends at Joy Baptist Church in Hull and runs through adjacent subdivisions on paved roads.
Pre-registration is being held until March 4. The cost is $10 for Hull-Sanford students and faculty and $15 for all other children and adults. Race-day registration is $20 for all adults and children.
T-shirts are guaranteed to pre-registrants only. If mailed, entries must be postmarked by March 4.
The race registration form and T-shirt sponsorship form are available at the school and on the school website: http://www.madison.k12.ga.us/schools/hullsanfordelementary/
Sponsorships are due by Friday, Feb. 25.
